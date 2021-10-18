Metal Roofing Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Metal Roofing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Metal Roofing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Metal Roofing market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Metal Roofing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Metal Roofing market is valued at 14490.3 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 20944.4 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% between 2017 and 2025.

The major players in global Metal Roofing market include

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

CertainTeed Roofing

Fletcher Building

Headwaters Inc

Nucor Building Systems

Tata Steel Europe

The OmniMax International, Inc

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

McElroy Metal, Inc.

Safal Group

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Isopan S.p.A.

Firestone Building Products

Drexel Metals Inc.

Bilka

Interlock Roofing

ATAS International, Inc.

Pruszynski Ltd

Future Roof, Inc.

Chief Industries

Wella

Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

Reed’s Metals, Inc.

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

EDCO

Balex Metal Sp

Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Metal Roofing in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Metal Roofing market is primarily split into

Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Residential

Non-Residential

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Metal Roofing Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Roofing 1

1.2 Metal Roofing Segment by Types 4

1.2.1 Global Metal Roofing Consumption and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 4

1.2.2 Global Metal Roofing Consumption Market Share (%) by Types in 2017 5

1.2.3 Steel Roofing 5

1.2.4 Aluminum Roofing 6

1.2.5 Copper Roofing 7

1.2.6 Others 8

1.3 Global Metal Roofing Segment by Applications 8

1.3.1 Global Metal Roofing Consumption Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 8

1.3.2 Non-Residential Buildings 10

1.3.3 Residential Buildings 10

1.4 Global Metal Roofing Market by Regions (2013-2025) 11

1.4.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2013-2025) 11

1.4.2 North America Metal Roofing Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Roofing Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 13

1.4.4 Europe Metal Roofing Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 14

1.4.5 South America Metal Roofing Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 15

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Roofing Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 16

1.5 Global Metal Roofing Market Size (2013-2025) 17

1.5.1 Global Metal Roofing Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 17

1.5.2 Global Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 18

…..

7 Global Metal Roofing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 61

7.1 NCI Building Systems 61

7.1.1 Company Basic Information List 61

7.1.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 62

7.1.3 NCI Building Systems Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 64

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 65

7.2 Kingspan Group 65

7.2.1 Company Basic Information List 65

7.2.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 66

7.2.3 Kingspan Group Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 67

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 67

7.3 BlueScope Steel Limited 67

7.3.1 Company Basic Information List 67

7.3.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 68

7.3.3 BlueScope Steel Limited Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 69

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 69

7.4 CertainTeed Roofing 70

7.4.1 Company Basic Information List 70

7.4.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 70

7.4.3 CertainTeed Roofing Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 72

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 72

7.5 Fletcher Building 73

7.5.1 Company Basic Information List 73

7.5.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 74

7.5.3 Fletcher Building Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 75

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75

7.6 Headwaters Inc 76

7.6.1 Company Basic Information List 76

7.6.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 77

7.6.3 Headwaters Inc Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 78

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 78

7.7 Nucor Building Systems 79

7.7.1 Company Basic Information List 79

7.7.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 80

7.7.3 Nucor Building Systems Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 81

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 81

7.8 Tata Steel Europe 82

7.8.1 Company Basic Information List 82

7.8.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 82

7.8.3 Tata Steel Europe Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 84

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 84

7.9 The OmniMax International, Inc. 85

7.9.1 Company Basic Information List 85

7.9.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 86

7.9.3 The OmniMax International, Inc. Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 87

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 87

7.10 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation 88

7.10.1 Company Basic Information List 88

7.10.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 89

7.10.3 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 90

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 91

7.11 McElroy Metal, Inc. 91

7.11.1 Company Basic Information List 91

7.11.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 92

7.11.3 McElroy Metal, Inc. Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 93

7.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 93

7.12 Safal Group 94

7.12.1 Company Basic Information List 94

7.12.2 Metal Roofing Product Category and Specification 95

7.12.3 Safal Group Metal Roofing Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Sqm) and Gross Margin (%) in (2016-2018) 96

2.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 96

7.13 Carlisle SynTec Systems 97

7.14 Isopan S.p.A. 100

7.15 Firestone Building Products 102

7.16 Drexel Metals Inc. 104

7.17 Bilka 108

7.18 Interlock Roofing 111

7.19 ATAS International, Inc. 113

7.20 Pruszynski Ltd 116

7.21 Future Roof, Inc. 119

7.22 Chief Industries 122

7.23 Wella 125

7.24 Jinhu Color Aluminum Group 127

7.25 Reed’s Metals, Inc. 130

7.26 Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd 133

7.27 EDCO 135

7.28 Balex Metal Sp 138

7.29 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company 141

7.30 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials 144

