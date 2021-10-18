Micro-LED Display Market: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025| Apple Inc., Samsung, Sony Corporation, Oculus, VueReal, LG Display, Play Nitride, eLUX, Rohinni LLC

Micro-LED display is an emerging technology, which offer reduced energy consumption as compared to the conventional LCD and OLED display systems. In addition, this display possesses potential performance advantages over OLED and LCD displays such as lower latency, high contrast ratio, and high color saturation.

The global micro-LED display market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for bright & power-efficient display panels and increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED display. However, high cost of this display is expected to restrain the market growth.

The report segments the micro-LED display market based on product, application industry vertical, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divide into large-scale display, small- & medium-sized display, and micro display. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, TV, PC & laptop, smartwatch, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is classified into consumer electronics, entertainment & sports, automotive, retail, government & defense, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Apple Inc., Samsung, Sony Corporation, Oculus, VueReal, LG Display, Play Nitride, eLUX, Rohinni LLC, and Aledia are provided in this report

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Large-scale Display

Small- & Medium-sized Display

Micro Display

By Application

Smartphone & Tablet

TV

PC & laptop

Smartwatch

Others

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment & Sports

Automotive

Retail

Government & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Apple Inc.

Samsung

Sony Corporation

Oculus

VueReal

LG Display

Play Nitride

eLUX

Rohinni LLC

Aledia

