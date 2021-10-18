Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Motor Insurance Market 2019-2024 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast

GIVE US A TRY

Motor Insurance Market 2019-2024 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast

0
Press Release

Motor Insurance

The “Motor Insurance Market” Report 2019-2024 has adopted a systematic way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. Motor Insurance Market reports offers detailed assessment of the Motor Insurance including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, market landscape, opportunities and competitor strategies.

Ask for Sample PDF of Motor Insurance Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244172

Market Overview:

  • – The global motor insurance market is estimated to be more than USD 880 billion in 2019, and it is expected to witness CAGR of approximately 6.2% during the forecast period.
  • – Premiums from motor insurance accounted for more than 40% of the overall non-life insurance premiums in 2018. This is expected to increase in the next few years, due to the rising demand from developing countries primarily in Asia.
  • – The mandatory requirement for a vehicle to be insured by various countries across the world, coupled with the estimated increased number of sales of new vehicles, is expected to drive the global motor insurance market during the forecast per

    Motor Insurance Market Covers the Following Manufacturers:

  • Allianz SE
  • PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd
  • Zurich Insurance Group AG
  • State Farm
  • Assicurazioni Generali
  • Liberty Mutual Insurance
  • Nationwide Mutual Insurance
  • Chubb Ltd
  • Other Companies

    Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Experts @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244172

    Key Market Trends:

    Usage-based Insurance and Insurance Telematics in Motor Insurance

    – Usage-based insurance (UBI), which is also referred to as pay-per-mile, pay-as-you-drive, or pay-as-you-go, is a type of auto insurance, in which the insurer can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where it’s driven, and how it’s driven.
    – UBI is generally powered by telematics technology that is pre-installed in a vehicle’s network or can be used through a plug-in device/mobile application. Telematics devices provide the insurers with a wide range of data, such as braking and accelerating, to measure the drivers’ behavior and usage of the vehicle. Based on the collected data, the insurers calculate the insurance premium for that particular policy.
    – According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), approximately 20% of all auto insurers in the United States may offer usage-based insurance within the next fi

    Ask For Discount @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14244172

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report aims to provide a detailed analysis on the global motor insurance market. It focuses on the market dynamics, recent trends, and insights on the global motor insurance market. Additionally, it analyzes the major players and competitive landscape in the global motor insurance market.

    Important Points Covered in Motor Insurance Market Report:

    • Motor Insurance market gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Consumption, Imports, and Exports.
    • Motor Insurance market forecasts for a minimum of five years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Motor Insurance market shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities.
    • Share constraints for the new entrants in Motor Insurance market
    • Include manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis.

    This report covers the following questions:

    • What are the difficulties to showcase development?
    • What will the market estimate be in 2024 and what will the improvement rate be?
    • Who are the major key venders in this market space?
    • What are the drivers and opportunities of Motor Insurance market?

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (Single User License)

    Purchase Motor Insurance Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244172

    Motor Insurance Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
    2.1 Analysis Methodology
    2.2 Research Phases

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Growth Drivers
    4.3 Market Challenges
    4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Geography
    5.1.1 North America
    5.1.2 Europe
    5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.1.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.1.5 Latin America
    5.2 Policy Type
    5.2.1 Third-party Liability
    5.2.2 Third-party Fire and Theft
    5.2.3 Comprehensive

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 MARKET COMPETITION OVERVIEW
    6.2 COMPANY PROFILES
    6.2.1 Allianz SE
    6.2.2 PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd
    6.2.3 Zurich Insurance Group AG
    6.2.4 State Farm
    6.2.5 Assicurazioni Generali
    6.2.6 Liberty Mutual Insurance
    6.2.7 Nationwide Mutual Insurance
    6.2.8 Chubb Ltd
    6.2.9 Other Companies

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    8 DISCLAIMER

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Our latest Report: Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2023

    Post Views: 108

    • Tags: , , , ,

    © 2021 Market Mirror