Motor Insurance Market 2019-2024 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast

– The global motor insurance market is estimated to be more than USD 880 billion in 2019, and it is expected to witness CAGR of approximately 6.2% during the forecast period.

– Premiums from motor insurance accounted for more than 40% of the overall non-life insurance premiums in 2018. This is expected to increase in the next few years, due to the rising demand from developing countries primarily in Asia.

– The mandatory requirement for a vehicle to be insured by various countries across the world, coupled with the estimated increased number of sales of new vehicles, is expected to drive the global motor insurance market during the forecast per Motor Insurance Market Covers the Following Manufacturers:

Allianz SE

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd

Zurich Insurance Group AG

State Farm

Assicurazioni Generali

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Nationwide Mutual Insurance

Chubb Ltd

Usage-based Insurance and Insurance Telematics in Motor Insurance – Usage-based insurance (UBI), which is also referred to as pay-per-mile, pay-as-you-drive, or pay-as-you-go, is a type of auto insurance, in which the insurer can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where it's driven, and how it's driven.

– UBI is generally powered by telematics technology that is pre-installed in a vehicle’s network or can be used through a plug-in device/mobile application. Telematics devices provide the insurers with a wide range of data, such as braking and accelerating, to measure the drivers’ behavior and usage of the vehicle. Based on the collected data, the insurers calculate the insurance premium for that particular policy.

– According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), approximately 20% of all auto insurers in the United States may offer usage-based insurance within the next fi Ask For Discount @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14244172 Scope of the Report: