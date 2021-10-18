Motorized Control Valves Market Growth Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Motorized Control Valves Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 122 pages with more than one table and figures in it.

Motorized control valves are commonly used in small and large hydronic heating and cooling systems. These are utilized to remotely control the flow of fluids and gases accurately through an electric actuator. The difference in the operating mechanism of other mechanical stopcocks and these components lie only in the actuation inputs. Motorized control valves find significant applications in industrial sector that includes, water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas industry, chemical manufacture, and power generation.

Motorized control valves market has witnessed significant adoption rate in the oil and gas industry, primarily owing to the utilization of smart valves that are integrated with smart sensors and embedded processors. These advancements allow the industries to establish efficient networking capability and enable remote monitoring of the industry operations. Moreover, real time update, reduced human workforce interventions, ability of these systems to provide actionable solutions for preventive maintenance, and minimal downtimes are projected to drive the overall industry demand throughout the forecast period.

The Motorized Control Valves market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Motorized Control Valves.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Danfoss

Emerson

Cair Euromatic Automation

Pentair

Belimo

Hitachi

Marsh Automation

Avcon Controls

Honeywell

Strahman valves

Schubert and Salzer

Hansen Technologies

Rotork

Flowserve

u.K. MÃ¼ller

Motorized Control Valves Breakdown Data by Type

By product

Electric Control Valves

Pneumatic Control Valves

Manual Control Valves

Hydraulic Control Valves

By leakages

Valve Leakage

Seat Leakage

By component

Butterfly valves

Gate valves

Ball valves

By size

Motorized Control Valves Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and gas

Water and wastewater

Power generation

Mining

Chemicals

Foundries

Others

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Motorized Control Valves market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Motorized Control Valves market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Motorized Control Valves companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Motorized Control Valves submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorized Control Valves :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Motorized Control Valves market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

