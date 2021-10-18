Offshore Mooring Market Growth Analysis 2019
A mooring system comprise mooring lines, mooring anchor, and connectors, which are installed on the vessels to facilitate the station keeping away from the floatation platforms.
Increasing applications of offshore mooring in floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) and semi submersibles is expected to fuel the mooring market growth.
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global market, while the European region is expected to account for the second largest share due to increasing investments in ports as well as increasing innovations in offshore mooring technologies.
The Offshore Mooring market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Offshore Mooring.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
- Viking Sea Tech
- Intermoor
- Baltec Systems
- Delmar Systems
- KTL Offshore
- MODEC
- Mampaey Offshore Industries
- Mooring Systems
- SBM Offshore
- BW Offshore
- Single Point Mooring Systems
- Balmoral
- Blue Water Energy Services
- LHR Services and Equipment
- Rigzone Mooring Systems
- Lamprell Energy
- Advanced Production and Loading
- Scanalndustrier
Offshore Mooring Breakdown Data by Type
- By Anchor
- Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA)
- Vertical Load Anchors (VLA)
- Suction Anchors
- By Mooring Type
- Catenary Mooring
- Taut Leg Mooring
- Single Point Mooring
- Spread Mooring
- Dynamic Positioning
- Semi Taut Mooring
Offshore Mooring Breakdown Data by Application
- FPSO
- LP
- TLP
- SPAR
- Semi-submersible
- FLNG
Market size by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
The study objectives are:
- To study and analyze the global Offshore Mooring market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of the Offshore Mooring market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Offshore Mooring companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.
- To protect the value and sales volume of Offshore Mooring submarkets, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Offshore Mooring :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Offshore Mooring market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
