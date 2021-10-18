Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players – Basic Energy Services, Schlumberger, Ensign Energy Services , Halliburton , Oil States International

Oilfield Equipment Rental Market is estimated at $27,450 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $91,850 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2015 to 2022. The factors fueling the market include rising demand for power, advanced drilling techniques, increasing exploration and production activities. Hesitation in oil & gas industry and regional disparities are the factors limiting the market growth. The opportunity for the market growth lies in U.S. shale mining revolution and rapidly rising hydrocarbon market.

North America has the largest share in oilfield equipment market driven by large shale drilling activities in U.S. due to increasing demand for energy and prosperous conventional and unconventional drilling and oilfield service. Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to witness significant growth during forecast period. Drill pipes have the largest share in oilfield equipment market for drilling the large number of wells with huge depths. Pressure and flow controls are mostly rented consequently to drilling equipment. In pressure and flow controls, BOPs are expected to drive the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Oilfield Equipment Rental Market are:

Basic Energy Services, Schlumberger, Ensign Energy Services , Halliburton , Oil States International , Superior Energy Services, Parker Drilling Co., Tasman Oil Tools, Weatherford International, Fmc Technologies, Seventy Seven Energy Inc. and Key Energy Services.

Major Types of Oilfield Equipment Rental covered are:

-Drilling Equipment

-Hevi-Wate

-Drill Pipe

-Subs

-Drill Collar

-Other Drilling Equipment

-Fishing Equipment

-Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

-Valves & Manifolds

-BOP

-Other P&FC Rental Equipments

-Other Equipments

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Oilfield Equipment Rental consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Oilfield Equipment Rental market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Oilfield Equipment Rental manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Oilfield Equipment Rental with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size

2.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Oilfield Equipment Rental Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Oilfield Equipment Rental Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Sales by Product

4.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue by Product

4.3 Oilfield Equipment Rental Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Oilfield Equipment Rental industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

