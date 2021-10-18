Online Food Delivery Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2023 | Domino’s, Seamless, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Eat24, Postmates, DoorDash, Cavlar, Ube’s Eats, Delivery

Global Online Food Delivery Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

Online food delivery is a courier service in which a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company delivers food to a customer. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Food Delivery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Online food ordering is the process of food delivery or takeout from a local restaurant or food cooperative through a web page or app. Much like ordering consumer goods online, many of these services allow customers to keep accounts with them in order to make frequent ordering convenient. A customer will search for a favorite restaurant, usually filtered via type of cuisine and choose from available items, and choose delivery or pick-up.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Domino’s, Seamless, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Eat24, Postmates, DoorDash, Cavlar, Ube’s Eats, Delivery.com

This study considers the Online Food Delivery value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Delivery

Takeaway

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Family

Non-Family

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Food Delivery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Online Food Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Food Delivery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Food Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Food Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Online Food Delivery Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Food Delivery by Players

4 Online Food Delivery by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Food Delivery Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Domino’s

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Food Delivery Product Offered

11.1.3 Domino’s Online Food Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Domino’s News

11.2 Seamless

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Food Delivery Product Offered

11.2.3 Seamless Online Food Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Seamless News

11.3 Pizza Hut

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Food Delivery Product Offered

11.3.3 Pizza Hut Online Food Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Pizza Hut News

11.4 Papa John’s

