Open Stack Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2023- AnsibleWorks, Arista, AT&T, Blue Box, Canonical, Cloud Foundry, Cloudscaling, Datapipe, DreamHost, ENovance, Ensim

OpenStack is an open-source cloud-based computing technology that consists of a set of software tools that help to manage and build cloud-computing platforms in the cloud. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by the need to effectively manage OpenStack-based multi-cloud deployments.

OpenStack is a project originally started by NASA and Rackspace for delivering a cloud computing and storage platform. Today, OpenStack is a global collaboration of developers and technologists producing an open source cloud computing platform for public and private clouds. The deployment of OpenStack helps users to effectively manage private and public cloud computing platforms. It also enhances visibility and control over resources by optimizing networks, bandwidth, and disk I/O. The significant cost benefits associated with this technology is the primary reason for its adoption by enterprises. OpenStack offers developer a very flexible dashboard that is self servicing. Developers can quickly run prototypes on pilot data sets, this helps reduce system management overheads. The increasing number of vendors supporting OpenStack is also expected to augment growth of the market.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Rackspace, Red Hat, 99Cloud, AnsibleWorks, Arista, AT&T, Blue Box, Canonical, Cloud Foundry, Cloudscaling, Datapipe, DreamHost, ENovance, Ensim

Open Stack Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

