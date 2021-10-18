Paint and Coatings Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Paint and Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”
— Paint and Coatings Market 2018
This report studies the global Paint and Coatings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Paint and Coatings market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
AkzoNobel
Henkel
PPG Industries
Nippon Paint
Sherwin Williams
BASF
DOW
Brillux
Benjamin Moore
Asian Paints
Berger Paints
Dulux
Caparol
Tikkurila
Kansai Paint
Cromology
Valspar Paint
Dunn-Edwards Paints
Meffert AG
Jotun
Axalta Coating Systems
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
Hempel
RPM
3M
MASCO
SK Kaken
KCC Corporation
DAI NIPPON TORYO
Fujikura Kasei
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Solvent-based Coatings
Waterborne Coatings
High-solids Coatings
Powder Coatings
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotives
Medical & Healthcare
Residential
Commercial
Marine
Others
