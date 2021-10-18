Papain Market In-Depth Analysis of Current Research, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Papain is extracted from the raw fruit of the papaya plant and is known as proteolytic enzymes. It is measured in paper units (PU) because of the presence of plant-source protease enzymes. It is a popular ingredient in meat tenderizer, because it helps in breaking proteins down into amino acid and peptides. It is found in chewable capsule form. It is used in toothpaste and mint sweets. It is also used to cure pain, inflammation, and swelling. It helps digest proteins, as well. It is also the main ingredient in Papacarie, which is used for chemo mechanical removal of dental caries.

Papain finds wide application in pharmaceutical industry. It is used in tooth pastes due to its anti-inflammatory, anthelmintic, and tooth-whitening properties. It is also used to ease muscle soreness and relieve shingles. It also helps stimulate digestion and prevents food poisoning as it can hydrolyze protein. However topical papain may cause blisters, allergic reaction, and skin irritation.

Papain is very effective in skin renewable and skin lightening processes. It is also used for exfoliating treatments to remove dead skin. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for papain from the cosmetic industries in the last few years. Rise in demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics generates the requirement for papain.

Top Market Players:

Excellent Biotechnologies

Hexon Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Rosun Natural Products

Chemos GmbH

AXO Industry SA

Fruzyme Biotech India Pvt. Ltd

Pangbo Enzyme

I. Biozyme

LGM Pharma

Aumgene Bioscience

Senthil Papain and Food Products

Ultra Bio-Logics Inc.

Panreac

The global papain market is segmented into distribution channel, end user, and region. Based on end user, it is classified into food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into direct and indirect. By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global papain market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

