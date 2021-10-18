Portable Dissolved Oxygen Meters Market Challenges, Trends, Revenue Status, Key Market Players and Opportunities Insights: 2019-2026
Portable dissolved oxygen meters are the devices that measure dissolved oxygen concentration, temperature, pH, resistivity, and conductivity. These devices are used to measure water quality in various applications including aquariums, aquaculture, pond water, water, and waste water treatment. These are handheld devices that help obtain maximum efficiency in analyzing the water quality and displays minimum and maximum readings.
Stringent government regulations for high water quality and rise in concerns regarding presence of harmful acids in water majorly drive the market growth. However, inaccurate reading due to technical faults is expected to hamper the market growth. Rise in awareness regarding microbial infections coupled with various technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.
The market is segmented on the basis of product type, calibration type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into polarography and galvanic cell. On the basis of calibration type, it is classified into automatic and manual. Based on applications, it is divided into aquariums, industrial process, water and wastewater treatment, education, aquaculture, and others.
The key players operating in the market include Hanna Instruments. Inc, Jenco, Hach, OxyGuard, Tayasaf, Fisher Scientific, Mettler Toledo, RBR, Hamilton Company, and WTW.
Key Benefits
- Porters Five Forces model helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.
- The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities are provided in the report.
Portable Dissolved Oxygen Meters Market Key Segments:
By Product Type
- Polarography
- Galvanic Cell
By Calibration Type
- Automatic
- Manual
By Application
- Aquariums
- Industrial Processes
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Education
- Aquaculture
- Others
Key Players
- Hanna Instruments. Inc.
- Jenco
- Hach
- OxyGuard
- Tayasaf
- Fisher Scientific
