PV Power Station Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global PV Power Station status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PV Power Station development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Enerparc
Aquila Capital
Wattner
RTR
Enel Green Power
VEI Green
Antin Solar
Grupo T-Solar
Fotowatio (FSL)
Abengoa
EDF Energies
DIF
Solairedirect
Lightsource
Foresight Group
NRG Energy
BHE Renewables
Sempra Energy
Marubeni Power
Kyocera
Mitsui Chemicals
Eurus Energy
Mahagenco
Tata Power
Sunergy
SPIC
SFCE
GCL Group
HT-Shanghai Solar
BEWG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-grid PV Power Station
Off-grid PV Power Station
Market segment by Application, split into
Life Fields
Transport Fields
Communications
Oil Fields
Meteorological Fields
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PV Power Station status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PV Power Station development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PV Power Station are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global PV Power Station Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-grid PV Power Station
1.4.3 Off-grid PV Power Station
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PV Power Station Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Life Fields
1.5.3 Transport Fields
1.5.4 Communications
1.5.5 Oil Fields
1.5.6 Meteorological Fields
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 PV Power Station Market Size
2.2 PV Power Station Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 PV Power Station Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 PV Power Station Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 PV Power Station Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global PV Power Station Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global PV Power Station Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global PV Power Station Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 PV Power Station Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players PV Power Station Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into PV Power Station Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global PV Power Station Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global PV Power Station Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Enerparc
12.1.1 Enerparc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.1.4 Enerparc Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Enerparc Recent Development
12.2 Aquila Capital
12.2.1 Aquila Capital Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.2.4 Aquila Capital Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Aquila Capital Recent Development
12.3 Wattner
12.3.1 Wattner Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.3.4 Wattner Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Wattner Recent Development
12.4 RTR
12.4.1 RTR Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.4.4 RTR Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 RTR Recent Development
12.5 Enel Green Power
12.5.1 Enel Green Power Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.5.4 Enel Green Power Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Enel Green Power Recent Development
12.6 VEI Green
12.6.1 VEI Green Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.6.4 VEI Green Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 VEI Green Recent Development
12.7 Antin Solar
12.7.1 Antin Solar Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.7.4 Antin Solar Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Antin Solar Recent Development
12.8 Grupo T-Solar
12.8.1 Grupo T-Solar Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.8.4 Grupo T-Solar Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Grupo T-Solar Recent Development
12.9 Fotowatio (FSL)
12.9.1 Fotowatio (FSL) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.9.4 Fotowatio (FSL) Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Fotowatio (FSL) Recent Development
12.10 Abengoa
12.10.1 Abengoa Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 PV Power Station Introduction
12.10.4 Abengoa Revenue in PV Power Station Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Abengoa Recent Development
12.11 EDF Energies
12.12 DIF
12.13 Solairedirect
12.14 Lightsource
12.15 Foresight Group
12.16 NRG Energy
12.17 BHE Renewables
12.18 Sempra Energy
12.19 Marubeni Power
12.20 Kyocera
12.21 Mitsui Chemicals
12.22 Eurus Energy
12.23 Mahagenco
12.24 Tata Power
12.25 Sunergy
12.26 SPIC
12.27 SFCE
12.28 GCL Group
12.29 HT-Shanghai Solar
12.30 BEWG
