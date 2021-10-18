Smart Fitness Wear 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2023

Smart fitness wear market is multi-industry market having varied applications in healthcare, sport, fashion, safety and military. Dominant sector for wearable is healthcare sector which merges wellness, fitness and medical for effective treatment of personnel.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Fitness Wear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rising demand for features, such as keeping track of heart rate, distance covered, workout time, and calories burned, offered by fitness trackers is likely to propel the global smart fitness devices market over the forecast period. Surging demand for technologically advanced products along with increasing need for innovative features is anticipated to boost smart fitness wear market growth. Growing awareness regarding personal fitness management is also predicted to positively impact the industry demand over the following years. Asia Pacific is forecasted to experience significant growth owing to low production cost, prospering economies and rising consciousness. The North American market projected to be the key regional segment over the forecast period owing to large consumer base and well-established manufacturers.

The worldwide market for Smart Fitness Wear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Fitbit

Goqii

Garmin

Jawbone

Misfit

Sensoria

Xiaomi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Smartwatch

Wristband

Smart Clothing

Shoes

Bike Computers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports

Fitness

Personal Medical

Assisted Living

