Smart Inhalers Market 2019: Global Analysis by Key Players – Adherium, AstraZeneca, Cohero Health, Inspiro Medical

Smart Inhalers market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of dry powder inhaler, and metered dose inhaler. On the basis of application, market is segmented into Asthma, COPD, and others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, respiratory care center, and others.

Smart Inhalers are a part of new age digital technology which is designed to improve the disease management in the respiratory diseases. Smart Inhalers are basically the respiratory inhalers equipped with a digital sensor. The sensor tracks the data such as the dosage timing, monitors the use of the inhaler, and schedules the next dosage. Smart Inhalers can generate alerts for the daily dosage for the user using the smart devices connected to the sensors via Bluetooth. Wide variety of benefits ranging from improving medication adherence to reducing hospital admissions, which makes smart inhalers the next big thing of respiratory care segment.

Globally the market for smart inhalers is increasing rapidly. Globally the market for Smart Inhalers is expected to grow at the rate of about 42.84% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the research report are Adherium, AstraZeneca, Cohero Health, GlaxoSmithKline, Gecko Health Innovations Inc., Inspiro Medical, and Propeller Health.

Study Objectives:

Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, application, and end users.

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience

• Smart Inhalers service providers

• Smart Inhalers equipment manufacturers and suppliers

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The Smart Inhalers global market and is expected to reach $1.63 billion by 2022.

• Dry Powder Inhalers hold the largest share of the market.

• North America holds the largest market share of 65% of smart inhalers market and is anticipated to reach $888.4 million by the end of forecast period.

• Globally, Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of 55.34% during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

America

• North America

Europe

Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.4.1 Assumptions

1.4.2 Limitations

1.5 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Advantage over conventional inhalers

3.1.2 Improve adherence

3.1.3 Technological advancements worldwide

3.1.4 Extensive use of smart computing devices

3.1.5 Prevalence of respiratory disorders

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 High price of Smart inhalers

3.2.2 Limited availability of these products in some regions

3.2.3 Data security concern related to security devices

3.2.4 Regulating government policies

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Expansion in developing countries

3.3.2 Partnering with big pharmaceutical giants

3.3.3 New product, innovative products

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

6 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

7 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

8 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of World

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Adherium

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.1.3 Adherium Health: Financials

10.1.4 Key Development

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2 AstraZeneca

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product overview

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Key Development

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Cohero Health

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product Overview

10.3.3 Cohero Health: Financials

10.3.4 SWOT Analysis

10.4 GlaxoSmithKline

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Overview

10.4.3 Key Development

10.4.4 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Gecko Health Innovations, Inc

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Gecko Health Innovations, Inc: Financials

10.5.3 Key Development

10.5.4 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Inspiro Medical

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Inspiro Medica: Financials

10.6.3 Inspiro Medica: Key Developments

10.6.4 SWOT Analysis

10.7 Propeller Health

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product Overview

10.7.3 Propeller Health: Financials

10.7.4 Propeller Health: Key Developments

10.7.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

