South America Automotive Adhesives Market Size 2019Research Report Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

The Global South America Automotive Adhesives Market report covers total market for South America Automotive Adhesives has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global South America Automotive Adhesives market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of South America Automotive Adhesives include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the South America Automotive Adhesives include

HENKEL, ARKEMA, H.B. FULLER, 3M, HERNON MANUFACTURING,ASHLAND INC., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, BASF, BEARDOW ADAMS DO BRASIL ADESIVOS, DOWDUPONT, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, JOWAT AG, PPG, SIKA AG.

The South American automotive adhesives has been estimated at USD 1213.69 million in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Water-borne technology dominated the South America automotive adhesives market with nearly 56% share in the region.

Growing Demand for Light Weight and Low-Carbon Emitting Vehicles

Adhesives play a vital role in the bonding of various components of a vehicle. They are employed in the automotive industry at various stages, such as during the manufacture of a new vehicle and also, used by vehicle owners to cover the broken metal, plastic, or any other vehicle component. The automobile overall weight can be decreased by replacing mechanical fasteners with adhesives without change in performance. Adhesives improve stress distribution and expand the choices of composites and dissimilar substrates throughout the vehicle. More than 20% weight reduction in the car body can be achieved by using adhesives, along with lightweight material.

Furthermore, the increasing usage of plastics and ceramics in the automotive, is increasing the usage of adhesives. Currently, adhesives are being used in a wide range in automotive components, such as doors, roof structures, hoods, and trunks, by replacing welding, riveting to a major extent. Additionally, adhesives used on front and rear screens of a car reduce air resistance, thus, directly improving gas/fuel consumption. The initiative by Colombia, for the adoption Low Emission Development Strategy, as part of its National Development Plan, increased the consumption of various electric vehicles, including cars and buses. This in turn, boosts the demand for adhesives in the electric vehicles market.

Brazil Dominates the Market

Brazil has the highest share in the market, accounting for nearly 76% of the market share in 2017. The Brazilian economic downturn from the past three years is negatively impacting the automotive industry in the country. The country witnessed automotive production growth rates of -15.2% (2014), -22.8% (2015), and -11.2% (2016). Prior to the declining production levels of automotive vehicles in Brazil, the country was a major prospect for the international automotive industry. The automotive manufacturers in the country are currently facing an economic sludge. However, investments have been made by Chinese investors for the production of electronic vehicles in São Paulo. Also, Mitsubishi is working on the production of electric buses in Brazil. Such factors are expected to help the industry in the country regain its position during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

• November 2017: Arkema announced a partnership with EOS in additive manufacturing.

Major Key Players are HENKEL, ARKEMA, H.B. FULLER, 3M, and HERNON MANUFACTURING and Other Players include ASHLAND INC., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, BASF, BEARDOW ADAMS DO BRASIL ADESIVOS, DOWDUPONT, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, JOWAT AG, PPG and, SIKA AG.

South America Automotive Adhesives Market Forecast 2019-2024

The South America Automotive Adhesives industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of South America Automotive Adhesives production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

