Sports Medicine Devices Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Revenue Analysis by 2025 | Top Key Players – DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, STRYKER, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical Group N.V.

The increase in the incidences of the sports injuries is contributed by the professional athlete, weekend sports players, youngster, children playing in the societies and sometime adults. Most of the sports injuries are orthopedic injuries which include sprain, strain, fractures, ligament breaks, pain, swelling and others. These injuries are broadly classified as acute and chronic. As per the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), ankle sprain is most widely experienced injuries caused in the football players across the world. In US, approximately 240,000 injuries were treated in the emergency department and among them approximately 48,810 cases were for fractures and near 79,400 cases were for strain and sprains and also there were 5,000 cases for the dislocations.

Sports Medicine Devices market is probably going to collect an incredible pace in the coming years. Examiners have investigated the market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities present in the worldwide market. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and regional total market of the market including capacity, production, production value, and cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export details.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Methods

The injuries in the sports are minor most of the times and in cases of the major injuries orthopedic doctors try to avoid surgical treatments. Most of the time minor injuries can be treated with minimally invasive methods such as physical therapy, bracing & casting, acupuncture, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. These treatments are less invasive than surgical procedures and generally requires shorter recovery period. These options of the minimally invasive methods are cost effective and are widely preferred due to the less recovery time and are easy to adapt by the patients.

Product Insights

The global sports medicine devices market by product was led by body reconstruction and repair segment. In 2017, the body reconstruction and repair segment held a largest market share of 44.6% of the sports medicine devices market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market during the year 2025, due to benefits such as, reduce pain, reduce swelling, better functioning, repairing of the damaged body part.

Application Insights

The sports medicine devices market by application was segmented elbow & wrist, shoulder, knee, ankle/foot and others. The knee segment held the largest share of the market, by application. The segment is also likely to dominate during the forecast period, since most of the injuries occurring to athletes occurs in the knee or the ankle.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and partnership were observed as the most adopted strategy in global sports medicine devices industry. Few of the product approvals and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In November, 2018, DJO entered into partnership with SirenMD, a workplace collaboration platform which facilitates coordinated communication between caregivers and patient advocates.

2018: In July, 2018, Wright Medical Group N.V launched PROstep Minimally Invasive Surgery System. The system provides a minimally invasive, integrated solution that featuring specifically designed implants and instrumentation for percutaneous surgery of the foot.

SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Body Reconstruction and Repair Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices Orthobiologics Arthroscopy Devices Prosthetic



Body Support Braces Thermal Therapy Devices Topical Pain Relief Compression Clothing Others



Accessories

By Application

Knee

Shoulder

Ankle/Foot

Elbow & Wrist

Others

