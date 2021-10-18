Stationary Fuel Cell Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Stationary Fuel Cell Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

— Stationary Fuel Cell Market 2018

Fuel cells help in generating electricity through electrochemical reactions. These cells are used to power small devices and to produce electrical energy in large power plants. Stationary fuel cells are either connected to the main grid to provide additional power or to provide emergency backup while performing critical applications.

The analysts forecast the global stationary fuel cell market to grow at a CAGR of 22.31% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stationary fuel cell market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Stationary Fuel Cell Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ballard Power Systems

• Bloom Energy

• Doosan Fuel Cell America

• FuelCell Energy

• PLUG POWER

• POSCO ENERGY

Market driver

• Rising energy consumption

Market challenge

Market challenge

• High fuel cell cost

Market trend

Market trend

• Growing preference for self-generation

Key questions answered in this report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Prime power – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• CHP – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing preference for self-generation

• Increasing R&D funding for fuel cell development

• Development of zero energy homes

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Ballard Power Systems

• Bloom Energy

• Doosan Fuel Cell America

• FuelCell Energy

• PLUG POWER

• POSCO ENERGY

Continued…..

