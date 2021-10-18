Supply Chain Management Software Competitive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future And Leading Key Players | SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump Kinaxis Inc., IBM Corporation
Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. SCM software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.
The growth of the global SCM software market is driven by advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and increase in security & privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and growth in trend Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.
The global supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical, product, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, and others. According to product, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31136
The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the market such as SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global supply chain management software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global supply chain management software market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
On-premise
Cloud Based
BY USER TYPE
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Consumer Goods
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Retail
Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
Transportation & Logistics
Others
BY PRODUCT
Transportation Management System
Warehouse Management System
Supply Chain Planning
Procurement Software
Manufacturing Execution System
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
SAP
Oracle Corporation
JDA Software Group, Inc.
Infor
Manhattan Associates
Epicor Software Corporation
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
HighJump
Kinaxis Inc.
IBM Corporation
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31136
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]