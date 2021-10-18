Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market Size 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Key Players, Share, Revenue, Trends, Organizations Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast To 2024

The Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market report covers total market for Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics include

PFIZER LIMITED, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, BAYER AG, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, NOVARTIS AG, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ASTRAZENECA, CIPLA INC,MERLION PHARMA

The global urinary tract infection therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to high Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) detection along with increasing diabetes prevalence in the region.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Kidney Stones

According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 1980 there were 108 million people suffering from diabetes, this number increased to 422 million in 2014. While the prevalence of diabetes in adults increased from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. This trend of increment in diabetes prevalence rate among adults is expected to continue in the forecast period. Therefore with increasing prevalence, the number of UTI increases, and with increase in UTI, the demand for drugs increases. Thus increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide is expected to act as a major driver for the global urinary tract infection therapeutics market.

In addition, launch of combination drugs which are more effective and increasing geriatric population are also expected to boost the growth of urinary tract infection therapeutics market.

Adverse Effects Associated with the Use of Medication

According to Centers for Education & Research on Therapeutics, over 2 million cases of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) are reported every year, out of which there are approximately 100,000 deaths. According to FDA, it is also estimated that each year over 350,000 ADRs occur in U.S nursing homes alone. With such increasing cases of ADRs being reported in every corner of the globe, there is averseness among population for the adoption of drugs, which is acting as a major restraint for the urinary tract infection therapeutics market.

Additionally, lack of awareness about the prevalence of UTI in developing and underdeveloped nations is restraining the growth of the market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics market is segmented by Drug type, Indication type and geography. By geography it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.

North America dominates the urinary tract infection therapeutics market due to high UTI detection along with increasing diabetes prevalence in the region. Europe is also expected to boost the UTI therapeutics market owing to increased accessibility to healthcare facilities along with high UTI prevalence among the population.

Key Developments in the Market

• August 2017: FDA approved Vabomere for adults. Vabomere is an antibacterial drug which is used for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and pyelonephritis (a type of kidney infection caused by specific bacteria). Vabomere contains meropenem and vaborbactam.

• December 2017: F.D.A has accepted for review of NDA (New Drug Application) submitted by Achaogen for plazomicin to treat cUTI including pyelonephritis and bloodstream infections (BSI), and has set a target action date under Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) on june, 2018.

Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

