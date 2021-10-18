User Provisioning Software Market 2019 by Technology and Top Key Players- CA, Centrify, IBM, Microsoft and more…
A new market study, titled “Global User Provisioning Software Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
User Provisioning Software Market
User provisioning software is software intended to help organizations more quickly, cheaply, reliably and securely manage information about users on multiple systems and applications. They are a type of identity management system. The increasing preference for large-scale user provisioning software is mainly due to its benefits such as easy access to information systems across varied on-premises applications, the presence of a safe network for user identity management, and improved management of user data that results in low risks of internal and external breaches. Global User Provisioning Software Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global User Provisioning Software industry.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
Top Key Players Include
CA
Centrify Corporation
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
The information for each competitor includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of User Provisioning Software market
Cloud Based
On-Premises
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
This report covers following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
