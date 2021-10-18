Veterinary Cages Market Analysis By Growth Application, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

The ‘Veterinary Cages Market’ Report Published By Persistence Market Research Enumerates Information About The Industry In Terms Of Market Share, Market Size, Revenue Forecasts, And Regional Outlook. The Report Further Illustrates Competitive Insights Of Key Players In The Business Vertical Followed By An Overview Of Their Diverse Portfolios And Growth Strategies.

Veterinary cages are manufactured to hold the animals and prevent them from anywhere. These cages are generally used at the animal shelters, research laboratories and other place to hold the animals and prevent them from harming each other.

Veterinary Cages Market: Drivers and Restraints

Veterinary cages market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. The market of veterinary cages is expected to be driven by the increasing clinical research on animals. Veterinary cages are used to keep the animals at a separate animal house in laboratories. Increasing focus on reducing the number of stray animals and keeping them at shelter is also expected to drive the growth of veterinary cages market.

Rising trend of keeping pets is a major factor in driving the growth of veterinary cages market. Focus of people has changed from keeping just cat and dogs to other non-traditional animals as a pet. These trend are providing significant growth in the veterinary cages market. Animal right activities and preventing the cruelty to animals are some of the factors restricting the growth of veterinary cages market.

Veterinary Cages Market: Segmentation

The global veterinary cages market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

On the basis of product type the global veterinary cages market can be segmented into:

Modular Veterinary Cages

Drawer Type Veterianry Cages

On the basis of application the global veterinary cages market can be segmented into:

General Purpose

Research Application Animal Research Pharmacology Toxicology

Others

On the basis of end user the global veterinary cages market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Institutes

Animals Shelters

Residential

Veterinary Cages Market: Overview

The global veterinary cages market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Major factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing animal research to develop new drugs or study the potential effect of a drug. Animals are kept in separate veterinary cages to prevent them for infections. Increasing focus on designing special purpose veterinary cages is also expected to drive the growth of veterinary cages market. Developed countries are focusing on the reducing the number of stray animals especially, dog and cats. These captured animals are kept at animal shelters in veterinary cages. Increasing number of animal shelters is also expected to drive the growth of veterinary cages market. Drawer type veterinary cages are expected to be dominating segment as in these cages more number of animals can be kept in a smaller space. Research application segment is expected to dominate the global veterinary cages market as companies are developing veterinary cages specifically for research purpose.

Veterinary Cages Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global veterinary cages market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region dominates the global veterinary cages market followed closely by Europe market. As these regions have a large number of research oriented institutes, pharmaceutical companies and contract research organization. As well as strict regulatory requirement during research that ensure that animals are kept in separate chambers. These factors are responsible for higher growth of veterinary cages market. Asia Pacific market is expected to show a better growth as research related activities are rising in the region. Other factors for higher growth of veterinary cages market in Asia Pacific region are rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on development of new product, as well as rising number of animal shelters in the region.

Veterinary Cages Market: Key Players

Some of the market players in the global veterinary cages market include, Alvo Medical, Doctorgimo, LORY PROGETTI VETERINARI srl, TECHNIK TECHNOLOGY Ltd, Everest Tecnología Veterinaria, Tristar Vet, Inc., Groomer’s Best and GTEBel SA. Some of the players are involved in the development of veterinary cages for research purpose.