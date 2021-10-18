Video Telemedicine Market Prospects Outlook 2018-2026 and Top Key Players – AMD Global Telemedicine, Cisco Systems, GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies , LifeSize Communications

Video Telemedicine Market is accounted for $0.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing demand of patients residing in remote locations and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market. However, dearth of proper skilled staff and lack of awareness are hindering the market growth.

Video telemedicine is the regular blend of information technologies and telecommunication in thought to provide healthcare services even at a remote place. Healthcare organizations, medical professionals, and patients are benefiting from medical video conferencing as it revolutionizes the industry in a number of exciting ways. Perfect VC offers telemedicine video conferencing software solutions that will improve provider communication and collaboration, transform patient care while improving overall experience, and build individual medical expertise lowering healthcare costs.

Major Key Players of the Video Telemedicine Market are:

AMD Global Telemedicine, Cisco Systems, GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies , LifeSize Communications, Inc, Polycom, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Sony Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VSee, Inc. and ZTE Corporation.

Based on Application, gynecology segment held significant market growth during forecast period due to increasing knowledge among females concerning their health hazards and rising support of safety empowered authority have promoted the growth of video conferences in gynecology. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share owing to the extremely created and infiltrated market in the U.S. Telemedicine itself includes roots within the United States and keeps on straight empower expansion inside the video telemedicine preparation with the progression of modernization and the increasing expense of medical services in the region.

Deployments Covered:

– Cloud-Based Video Conferencing

– On-Premise Video Conferencing

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

Communication Technologies Covered:

– Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM)

– Broadband Integrated Services Digital Network (BISDN)

– Internet Protocol Multimedia Core Network Subsystem

– Satellite Communications

– Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL)

– 4G

– 3G

Major Applications of Video Telemedicine covered are:

– Cardiology

– Dentistry

– Dermatology

– Gynecology

– Neurology & Psychiatry

– Oncology

– Orthopedics

– Pathology

– Radiology

End Users Covered:

– Clinics

– Home Care services

– Hospitals

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Video Telemedicine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Video Telemedicine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Video Telemedicine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Video Telemedicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video Telemedicine Market Size

2.2 Video Telemedicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Video Telemedicine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Video Telemedicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Video Telemedicine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Video Telemedicine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Video Telemedicine Sales by Product

4.2 Global Video Telemedicine Revenue by Product

4.3 Video Telemedicine Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Video Telemedicine Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Video Telemedicine industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

