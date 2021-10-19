5G Market Competitive Analysis By 2025: T-Mobile USA, Inc.Cisco Systems, Inc.AT&T, Inc.Qualcomm, Inc.EricssonHuawei Technologies Co. Ltd.Verizon Communications, Inc.Nokia NetworksTelefonica S.A.Orange S.A.

An off-the-shelf report on 5G Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

The global 5G infrastructure market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for 5G infrastructure consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Also, there are many stakeholders in the 5G ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end development of 5G technology and ensuring that the best service is made available for the users by the first half of 2020. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between chipset manufacturers, equipment vendors, network operators and Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the market for 5G over the forecast period.

Leading 5G Market Players:

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Nokia Networks

Telefonica S.A.

Orange S.A.

Get Sample copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000387/

The 5G market segmentation is done on the basis of networking infrastructure and industry vertical. The market for 5G is segmented on the basis of networking infrastructure into small cells, macro cells and others. Further, the market has been segmented into various industry verticals that are anticipated to be benefitted through incorporation of 5G technology into their operational models. A number of industry verticals are set to be positively impacted post the rollout of 5G technology services in the market space. The major industry verticals include smart automotive, healthcare, smart transportation & logistics, consumer electronics, industry automation, building & home automation, and others. On the basis of geography, the 5G market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

North America and APAC will have bigger share of revenue in the market, owing to their economically economies and developed infrastructure to support upcoming technological trends in almost all industry sectors and the population in the region coupled with smartphone penetration. Globally 5G market is expected to foresee significant rise in terms of revenue share. By 2025, the market scenario is expected to change in terms of acquired revenue share. North America is expected to be a saturated market with almost constant market share over the forecast period. However, APAC is estimated to gain significant share of revenue in the total market, as a result of growing economy and rising digitalization initiatives in the region. Some of the global key players operating in the 5G market are Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., Nokia Networks, and Telefonica S.A. Also, T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc. and Orange S.A are other key companies in the 5G market.

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000387/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global 5G Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the 5G Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/