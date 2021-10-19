Advanced Polymer Composites Market Statistics 2019 | Trend & Growth Forecast To 2025

The Advanced Polymer Composites Market research study is a detailed document that presents a gist of the global industry space in terms of numerous parameters. Some of these falls along the likes of the industry insights, growth drivers, industry segmentation, and trends worldwide. Also included in the research report is information pertaining to the companies partaking in the Advanced Polymer Composites Market share and the information pertaining to the regulatory norms that impact the commercialization landscape of this vertical.

What are the important points that the Advanced Polymer Composites Market report covers with respect to the Product landscape?

The report segments the Advanced Polymer Composites Market into Resin, Fiber as per the Product

The market share that each of the Product segments account for in the industry currently, are provided in the report.

The growth rate at which the Product categories will increase over the forecast period have been mentioned, in tandem with the target valuation that each of the sub-segments will accrue by the end of the projected period.

Resins accounted for more than 55% of the overall advanced polymer composite market volume in 2017. Major resins include epoxy resins, phenolic resins and polyester resins. The high tensile strength and the anti-abrasion properties of the product will augment the advanced polymer composites market in the near future. The increasing need of high performance composites is to make components such as auto parts, wind blades, aviation components, boat structures and electrical conductors.

Epoxy resins owing to high adhesive and water resistance properties are widely used in the boat building industry. Furthermore, high electric & flame resistance along with excellent mechanical strength makes them suitable to find widespread applications in electrical materials and metal bonding which will surely amplify the advanced polymer composites market size in the coming years.

What are the important points that the Advanced Polymer Composites Market report covers with respect to the Application landscape?

The report segments the Advanced Polymer Composites Market into Conductors, Autoparts, Tanks & pipes, Aviation parts as per the Product

The market share that each of the Application types will account for in the industry are provided in the report.

The growth rate which the Application segments will show over the forecast period in tandem with the valuation that each of the sub-segments will procure by the end of the projected period have been mentioned.

Advanced polymer composite market size for application in autoparts is projected to rise at a CAGR over 7.5% by 2025. In order to reduce GHG emissions from automobiles, various regulatory agencies such as Federal Highway Administration, U.S. EPA and EU Commission for Transportation have stipulated guidelines and legislations to reduce gross vehicular weight. This trend has been instrumental in driving plastics and composites demand in automotive components as an alternative to metals & alloys.

Other important pointers encompassed in the report:

The Advanced Polymer Composites Market study presents a 360 degree synopsis of the industry in question, covering all the latest aspects possible.

The numerous pricing trends prevalent in the Advanced Polymer Composites Market are presented in the report.

Pertaining to the competitive landscape, the report also includes a snippet about the financial data of the companies included.

A gist of the regulatory norms governing the Advanced Polymer Composites Market market across the developed and developing economies has been enumerated in the study.

For the sake of convenience, the Advanced Polymer Composites Market report also explicates on the market definitions referred to in the document.

An inherent collection of pivotal deliverables, the Advanced Polymer Composites Market study strives to educate stakeholders and prominent investors about the plausible scenario that this industry may be defined by in the ensuing years. Comprising significant details subject to the industry impact forces, Advanced Polymer Composites Market market report also presents a SWOT analysis, Porter’s analysis, and a gist on the industry pitfalls and challenges.