Air Insulated Switchgear Market to 2027 Growth and Trends Analysis by Top Eminent Players as ABB Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Eaton Corporation, EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn Bhd, Hyosung Group, Larsen and Toubro

The switchgear refers to the combination of electrical disconnect switches, circuit breakers, or switches primarily used for control, protection and isolation of electrical equipment. It is used for de-energizing equipment for testing, maintenance, fault-clearing purposes. Switchgear hence forms an integral part of the transmission and distribution system. Some examples of switchgear include relays, indicating instruments, fuses, isolators and lightning arresters. Air insulated switchgear find use in data centers, mining, oil & gas, marine, as well as nuclear power applications.

The “Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of air insulated switchgear market with detailed market segmentation by voltage range, installation, application and geography. The global air insulated switchgear market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading air insulated switchgear market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The air insulated switchgear market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to significant developments in the field of renewable power generation and increasing investments in electrical networks. Moreover, expansion of transmission and distribution networks in remote and rural areas is further expected to boost the market growth. However, alternatives such as gas insulated switchgear are likely to hamper market growth. On the other hand, construction projects in developed countries showcase excellent growth opportunity for the key players operating in the air-insulated switchgear market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:

ABB Group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Eaton Corporation

EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn Bhd

Hyosung Group

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

The global air insulated switchgear market is segmented on the basis of voltage range, installation and application. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as less than 3kV, 3 kV-36 kV and more than 36 kV. The market on the basis of the installation, is classified as indoor and outdoor. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as industrial, infrastructure and transportation, transmission & distribution and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global air insulated switchgear market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The air insulated switchgear market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting air insulated switchgear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the air insulated switchgear market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the air insulated switchgear market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from air insulated switchgear market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for air insulated switchgear in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the air insulated switchgear market.

The report also includes the profiles of key air insulated switchgear companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

