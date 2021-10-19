Aquaculture Vaccines Market 2019: Top Companies Analysis – Benchmark Holdings, HIPRA, Intervet, Nisseiken, Ridgeway Biologicals, Tecnovax, Vaccibody, VETERQUIMICA, Virbac, and Zoetis

The aquaculture vaccines market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to growth in aquaculture farming practices, regulations and restrictions on the use of antibiotics in aquaculture, increasing research and development activities and growing prevalence of viral and bacterial infections in aquaculture species.

The vaccine is used to establish or improve the immunity against a specific disease or group of diseases. In aquaculture practices, there is always a chance of pathogenic outbreaks, which will affect the production of the farm. Aquaculture vaccines are used to protect the fishes from any pathogen.

The “Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aquaculture vaccines market with detailed market segmentation by vaccine type, application, species type, route of administration and geography. The global aquaculture vaccines market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aquaculture vaccines market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Players:

1. Benchmark Holdings plc

2. HIPRA

3. Intervet Inc. (Merck & Co. Inc.)

4. Nisseiken Co. , Ltd.

5. Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd, Company (IDT Biologika)

6. Tecnovax

7. Vaccibody AS

8. VETERQUIMICA SA

9. Virbac

10. Zoetis

The global aquaculture vaccines market is segmented based on the vaccine type, application, species type, and route of administration. Based on the vaccine type, the market is classified as activated vaccines, live vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Based on application, the market is divided into bacterial infections, viral infections, fungal infections, and parasitic infections. On the basis of species type, the aquaculture vaccines market is classified as sturgeon, trout, seabass, carp, salmon, and other species type. Based on the route of administration market is classified as injection vaccination, immersion vaccination, spray vaccination, and oral vaccination.

The report analyzes factors affecting aquaculture vaccines market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the aquaculture vaccines market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aquaculture vaccines market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The aquaculture vaccines market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.