At 60% CAGR, Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size will reach 65 billion USD by 2025

A detailed analysis of the low power wide area network market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the low power wide area network market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

LPWAN market growth is driven by the growing deployment of LPWA technologies, including LoRa, NB-IoT, and LTE-M, offering a wide range of connectivity options to enterprises. These technologies provide broader network coverage and better battery life to connect various devices. LPWAN networks are becoming very popular among enterprises to support various IoT use cases for verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, and utilities.

Component analysis:

Component segmentation: The report claims that the component landscape of the low power wide area network market is subdivided into –

Platform NB-IoT LTE-M LoRaWAN Sigfox Weightless Others

Service Professional Service Managed Service



Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report states the application landscape of the low power wide area network market to be split into –

Smart Gas and Water Metering

Asset tracking

Smart Buildings

Smart Parking

Precision Agriculture

Smart Waste Management

Livestock Monitoring

Others

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report claims that the regional landscape of the low power wide area network market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

The report encompasses major details about the regional

For instance, the rising penetration of Industrial IoT (IIoT) in the manufacturing industry has increased the demand for LPWA technologies, particularly NB-IoT and LTE-M, to enable reliable machine-to-machine communication. Industrial IoT connections are expected to increase nearly five times between 2016 and 2025, from 2.4 billion to around 14 billion connections. By deploying LPWAN connections, manufacturing companies can increase their operational efficiencies to drive high productivity. Another factor fueling the LPWAN market growth is increasing investments by companies in LPWA technologies. For instance, in June 2017, Cisco contributed to a USD 75 million Series D funding round for Actility, a LPWAN startup. Cisco’s investments in Actility enabled it to accelerate the development of IoT solutions.

The low power wide area network market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the low power wide area network market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the low power wide area network market.