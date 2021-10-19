Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket, [By Type (Basic, Performance); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles); By Region]: Market 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2026 by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Market Study Report, LLC, has recently developed a report on the ‘Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket, [By Type (Basic, Performance); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles); By Region]: market’ which presents substantial inputs about the market size, market share, regional trends, and profit projection of this business sphere. The report also enlightens users regarding the foremost challenges and existing growth tactics implemented by the leading organizations that constitute the dynamic competitive gamut of this industry.

The global Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket is anticipated to reach around USD 6,263 million by 2026 According to a new research. In 2017, the passenger vehicles segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket.

Market players operating in the global Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket are investing significantly in research and development and technological innovation to develop advanced products to meet the growing consumer demands. The stringent regulations rising environmental concerns, and emission norms have significantly increasing the demand for automotive cold-end exhaust aftermarket.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest share in the automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket. The primary factors driving the market growth in the region include established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and emissions accelerates the adoption of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, increasing development of autonomous vehicles, and growing automotive modernization further increases the demand of automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket in the region.

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing demand for passenger cars majorly drives the market growth. The stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emissions support the market growth. Other factors driving the market growth include growing development of autonomous vehicles, technological advancements, and modernization of vehicles. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing environmental concerns would provide growth opportunities for automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket in the coming years.

The leading companies profiled in the report include Faurecia, Dynomax Ultra Flo, Flowmaster, Inc., Tenneco Inc., Rogue Engineering, MagnaFlow, Bosal Group, Eberspächer Exhaust Aftermarket GmbH & Co. KG, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket, [By Type (Basic, Performance); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles); By Region]: Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

