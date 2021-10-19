Automotive Films Market 2019 – 3M Company, Eastman, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Saint Gobain

Automotive films are thin films which are used as window tinting, automotive wrapping and as paint protection media. Different types of window tinting films are applied in automotive such as dyed window tint, metallized window tint, ceramic window tint, carbon window tint, hybrid tint and others. Metals such as aluminum, nickel-chrome, or copper and dyes are used in making of these window tinting films. These automotive films provide protection to the automotive interior from solar radiation, thermal radiation and other than that they provide safety and privacy to the passengers.

The Automotive Films Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Major Automotive Films Market Players:

3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Ergis S.A., Garware Polyester Limited, Hexis S.A., Johnson Window Film Inc., Nexfil Co, Ltd.

The automotive films market is segmented on the basis of film type, vehicle type. On the basis of film type, the automotive films market is segmented into, automotive window films, automotive wrap films, paint protection films. On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive films market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the automotive films market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive films market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automotive Films Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Films Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automotive Films Market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in global market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

