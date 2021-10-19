Automotive Millimeter Wave (MMW) Radar – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Millimeter Wave (MMW) Radar Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Millimeter Wave (MMW) Radar Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Millimeter Wave (MMW) Radar Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Anzhi Automotive Parts

Autoliv

Beijing Autoroad Tech (Autoroad)

BOSCH

Cheng-Tech

Continental

Delphi

Denso

Hangzhou IntiBeam Technology (IntiBeam)

HawkEye Technology

Hella

HUAYU Automotive Systems

Hunan Nanoradar Science & Technology (Nanoradar)

Shenzhen RoadKing Electronic Technology (RoadKing Tech)

Valeo

Wuhu Sensor Technology (Sensortech)

ZF TRW

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

24GHZ Radar

77GHZ Radar

By End-User / Application

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Adaptive Cruise Control System (ACC)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

