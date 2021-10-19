Automotive Millimeter Wave (MMW) Radar – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Millimeter Wave (MMW) Radar Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Millimeter Wave (MMW) Radar Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Anzhi Automotive Parts
Autoliv
Beijing Autoroad Tech (Autoroad)
BOSCH
Cheng-Tech
Continental
Delphi
Denso
Hangzhou IntiBeam Technology (IntiBeam)
HawkEye Technology
Hella
HUAYU Automotive Systems
Hunan Nanoradar Science & Technology (Nanoradar)
Shenzhen RoadKing Electronic Technology (RoadKing Tech)
Valeo
Wuhu Sensor Technology (Sensortech)
ZF TRW
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
24GHZ Radar
77GHZ Radar
By End-User / Application
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Adaptive Cruise Control System (ACC)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Anzhi Automotive Parts
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Autoliv
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Beijing Autoroad Tech (Autoroad)
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 BOSCH
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Cheng-Tech
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Continental
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Delphi
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Denso
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Hangzhou IntiBeam Technology (IntiBeam)
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 HawkEye Technology
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Hella
12.12 HUAYU Automotive Systems
12.13 Hunan Nanoradar Science & Technology (Nanoradar)
12.14 Shenzhen RoadKing Electronic Technology (RoadKing Tech)
12.15 Valeo
12.16 Wuhu Sensor Technology (Sensortech)
12.17 ZF TRW
