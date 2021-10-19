Bio-imaging Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bio-imaging Technologies Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

— Bio-imaging is a branch of science that deals with functional and structural images of living systems. Bio imaging involves the use of different techniques and processes that replicate the images of human anatomical areas and tissues at a molecular level. Medical bio-imaging technologies are used as diagnostic and examination tools for various diseases.

The global Bio-imaging Technologies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio-imaging Technologies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-imaging Technologies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Esaote

Digirad

FONAR

GE

Hologic

Hitachi

Lantheus

Covidien

Mindray

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medical Bio-imaging

Optical Imaging

Radiological imaging

Magnetic resonance imaging

Ultrasound imaging

Molecular Bio-imaging

Nano bio-imaging

Biomarkers

Molecular probes

Others

Segment by Application

Database of general physiology

Disease diagnosis

