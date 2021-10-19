Biometric Market Growth Dynamics | by Key Vendors – 3M Company, Fujitsu Frontech Limited, ImageWare Systems, Suprema

Biometric is a technology used to identify the individuals based on their traits. Increasing demand for surveillance systems is driving the biometric technology market, globally. This technology is expected to experience healthy growth rate due to the rising need for security measures to limit illegal activities.

The biometric technology is chiefly uses face, finger, palm print recognition, etc. Global market analysis would provide intelligence about growth potential of the biometric technology market for global players. The report helps in delivering competitive intelligence of key developmental strategies adopted by top market players.

The global biometric technologies market is categorized into facial recognition, finger recognition, voice recognition, palm print recognition, signature recognition, iris recognition, vein recognition, etc. Face, finger, and iris recognition are most significant technologies due to their wider scope in various surveillance systems.

Key players profiled in the report include 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited, ImageWare Systems, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Safran S.A., secunet Security Networks AG, Thales S.A., BIO-key International, Inc., NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics

Biometric technology applications are primarily divided into consumer electronics, home security systems, and commercial security systems. The biometric technologies such as finger, face and iris recognition are commonly used in above stated applications. In addition to these, some other applications such as government and defense, travel and immigration, Banking and Finance, and healthcare are using biometric technologies

Geographical analysis of biometric technology market involves North America, Europe Asia-Pacific and RoW. Countries such as China and Japan are increasing their core competencies through advanced technologies in Asia-Pacific region.

Report presents an overview of global biometric technology market by using Porter’s five force analysis. Increase in demand for security systems has marked the growth rate of biometric technology in the global market. The report emphasis on the various biometric technologies involved in the security systems. The key intermediaries involved in this market are analyzed strategically through value chain analysis. This report discusses the market trends, drivers, and challenges of the biometric technology market, including the forecasts of the market during 2013 to 2020

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Detailed analysis in the report describes the market trends, driving factors, limiting factors, and opportunities in the global biometric technology market

The report provides the future scope on the global biometric market using forecasts made during study period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five force model helps in understanding the strategic moves made by various companies

Micro level segmentation analysis is conducted based on technologies, applications, and geographies

Identification of key investment pockets for biometric technology market that helps stake holders to take strategic decisions

Comprehensive market analysis for different market segments are dealt according to geographies

