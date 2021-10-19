Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Apollo hospitals, Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland Clinic, Central Manchester and more…
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market
Cardiac Rehabilitation is the process by which patients with cardiac disease, in partnership with a multidisciplinary team of health professionals are encouraged to support and achieve and maintain optimal physical and psychosocial health. The involvement of partners, other family members are also important
The demand in the global cardiac rehabilitation market is estimated to increment at a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024, gaining traction from a number a factors, such as rise in geriatric population, growing burden of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in global initiatives regarding the awareness for cardiovascular diseases. On the other hand, the lack of skilled personnel and high cost of initiative investment are a few hindrances faced by the global cardiac rehabilitation market. The prosperity of this market soon is also attributed to high growth opportunities in the region of Asia Pacific, which houses nearly the half of the world’s population and includes two of the fastest growing economies in India and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apollo hospitals
Cedars-Sinai
Cleveland Clinic
Central Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (CMFT)
Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)
…
This report focuses on the global Cardiac Rehabilitation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cardiac Rehabilitation development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ellipticals
Stabilization Ball
Stationary Ball
Treadmill
Heart Rate Monitor
Blood Pressure Monitor
Rovers
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Abnormal Heart Rhythms
Angina
Atrial Fibrillation
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
Heart Failure
High Blood Pressure
Metabolic Syndrome
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cardiac Rehabilitation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cardiac Rehabilitation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
