Catamarans Market Analysis 2019 | Trend & Growth Forecast To 2024

The catamarans market research study is a detailed document that presents a gist of the global industry space in terms of numerous parameters. Some of these falls along the likes of the industry insights, growth drivers, industry segmentation, and trends worldwide. Also included in the research report is information pertaining to the companies partaking in the catamarans market share and the information pertaining to the regulatory norms that impact the commercialization landscape of this vertical.

What are the important points that the catamarans market report covers with respect to the Product landscape?

The report segments the catamarans market into Sailing Catamarans and Powered Catamarans as per the product

The market share that each of the product segments account for in the industry currently, are provided in the report.

The growth rate at which the product categories will increase over the forecast period have been mentioned, in tandem with the target valuation that each of the sub-segments will accrue by the end of the projected period.

Powered catamarans industry accounted for 943 units in 2017 owing to strong consumer inclination towards high-speed and fuel-efficient boats over long sea routes. Primary advantage offered by these powered cats is to operate at consistent speeds even in absence of wind. Owing to these factors, the segment has witnessed significant applications in commercial and defense sector

What are the important points that the catamarans market report covers with respect to the region landscape?

The report segments the catamarans market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa as per the product

The market share that each of the region types will account for in the industry are provided in the report.

The growth rate which the region segments will show over the forecast period in tandem with the valuation that each of the sub-segments will procure by the end of the projected period have been mentioned.

North America catamarans market will grow at 3.5% from 2018 to 2024. Rising disposable income has led to increased spending on luxury boating activities such as cruisers and yachts, thereby boosting the industry growth. In addition, the U.S. is largest contributor of the recreational boating industry, providing stable growth platform over the forecast timeframe.

