Cell Banking Outsourcing Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2015-2022 and Focusing on Top Key Players – CordLife, Cleancells, Charles River Laboratories, BSL Bioservice, BioReliance, BioOutsource/Sartorius, Covance, LifeCell International

Cell Banking Outsourcing market is expected to grow from $3.42 billion in 2015 to reach $10.67 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 17.6%. Growing research in cell line development and advancements in cell preservation techniques are the key factors fostering the market growth. In addition, increasing awareness of stem cell therapies, growth in cell bank facilities around the world are some of the key factors influencing the market growth. On the other hand, differing legal and ethical issues among countries throughout collection of cells, and therapies costs are inhibiting the market growth.

The stem cell banking leads the market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to growing number of cord blood banks, and services among countries. North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in global market due to increasing demand from U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth due to encouraging government schemes and growing adoption of cell therapies.

Major Key Players of the Cell Banking Outsourcing Market are:

CordLife, Cleancells, Charles River Laboratories, BSL Bioservice, BioReliance, BioOutsource/Sartorius, Covance, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., Goodwin Biotechnology Inc., GlobalStem Inc., Cryo-Cell International Inc., Cryobanks International India, Lonza, PXâ€™Therapeutics SA, Wuxi Apptec, Tran-Scell Biologics Pvt. Ltd., Toxikon Corporation, Texcell, SGS Life Sciences, and Reliance Life Sciences.

Phases Covered:

– Characterization

– Preparation

– Storage

– Testing

o Viral Cell Bank Safety Testing

o Microbial Cell Bank Safety Testing

o Gene Expression Testing

o Karyology Testing

o Gene Sequencing Testing

Bank Types Covered:

– Master Cell Banking

– Viral Cell Banking

– Working Cell Banking

Cell Types Covered:

– Stem Cell Banking

o IPS Stem Cell Banking

o Embryonic Cell Banking

o Dental Stem Cell Banking

o Adult Stem Cell Banking

o Cord Cell Banking

– Non-Stem Cell Banking

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Cell Banking Outsourcing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cell Banking Outsourcing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cell Banking Outsourcing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cell Banking Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Cell Banking Outsourcing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

