Detailed Analysis Report on Contact Lenses Market 2018-2025 including key players: Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson Services and Alcon (Novartis International AG)
A contact lens is a thin, hydrophilic, curved disc that is placed on tear film to cover the surface of eye to provide excellent vision.The contact lenses market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising vision problem in young generation and rising preference over specs. However, the growing fashion trends coupled with higher adoption of cosmetic lenses is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the contact lenses market.
Top key players:
1. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.
2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
4. Alcon (Novartis International AG)
5. HOYA Corporation
6. The Cooper Companies Inc.
7. BenQ Materials Corporation
8. Essilor
9. Contamac
10. SynergEyes, Inc.
The global contact lenses market is segmented on the basis of product, material, application, and color variation. The contact lenses market is bifurcated into model and design. The model segment is further segmented into daily wear contact lenses and extended wear contact lenses. The design segment is also further classified as spherical contact lenses, monovision contact lenses, multifocal contact lenses, and cosmetic contact lenses. The contact lenses market by material, is segmented into hydrogel contact lenses, silicone hydrogel contact lenses, polymethyl methacrylate contact lenses, hybrid contact lenses and gas-permeable contact lenses. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into conventional contact lenses, decorative (Plano) contact lenses and orthokeratology contact lenses. The market is segmented into visibility tinted contact lenses, opaque contact lenses and enhancers/tinted contact lenses, on the basis of color vision.
The contact lenses market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global contact lenses market based on product, material, application, and color variation. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall contact lenses market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
North America accounted for the largest market share of contact lenses market, owing to the factors such as, rising popularity as fashion accessory, rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and increasing investments in research and development in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rise in younger population with issues such as refractory errors in the region.
Table of Contents
- Contact Lenses Market Introduction
- Market Key Takeaways
- Market Landscape
- Contact Lenses Market – Key Industry Dynamics
- Market Analysis- Global
- Contact Lenses Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Product
- Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Material
- Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Application
- Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Color Variation
- Global Contact Lenses Market Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- Contact Lenses Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
