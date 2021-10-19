Diaper Global Market Report Forecast To 2025
Diaper Market 2019-2025
Market Highlights:
Diaper is a piece of toweling or other absorbent material wrapped round a baby’s or adult’s bottom and between its legs to absorb and retain urine and faces.
An adult diaper is a diaper specially designed to worn by a person suffering from problems like incontinence, mobility impairment or severe diarrhea. Different types of adult diapers available in the market are: all in one cloth adult diaper, contour cloth adult diaper, prefold cloth adult diaper, waterproof pants, disposable adult diapers and adult swim diapers.
Market size by Product
Baby diaper
Adult diaper
Market size by End User
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Convenient stores
Drug stores
Pharmacies
Specialty stores
Online stores
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Key Manufacturers
Kao
Kimberly-Clark
P&G
SCA
Unicharm
Cotton Babies
Covidien
Evergreen World
Fisher-Price
Hypermarcas
Medline Industries
Philips
Ontex International
GroVia
KCK Industries
First Quality
Drylock Technologies
Attends Healthcare Group
Associated Hygienic Products
Continued …
