Digital English Language Learning Market to 2027 – BABBEL, BUSUU LTD, CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC, DUOLINGO, EF EDUCATION FIRST, ELSA, CORP, HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT

The Global Digital English Language Learning Market was valued at US$ 3,247.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to account for US$ 11,445.6 Mn by 2027. Factors such as increasing adoption of the digital education system, implementation of advanced level English curriculum in schools, increasing number of immigrants for higher education are the key factors driving the global Digital English Language Learning market. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the Digital English Language Learning market in the coming years.

Digital English language learning market operates in a highly-fragmented and competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading established companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other players in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers. Major companies of digital English language learning providers are based in North America, and mainly US. However, the market is penetrating at high growth rate in APAC region.

The digital English language learning market is segmented on basis of product type as on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment captures the maximum market share in 2018 owing to the fact that, the easy access of material over computers and smart phones. Cloud-based digital English language learning systems refers to the online study materials. These electronic study materials are much popular in developing countries owing to the easy availability among the students and teachers.

The overall digital English language learning market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the digital English language learning market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the educational sector.

