E-Commerce Logistics Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2022 – DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation

The impending explosion of e-commerce websites and availability of low-cost cargo will cause a stir in the e-commerce logistics market across the globe. Also, the widespread of C2C and B2C e-commerce websites has accelerated the demand for international and domestic e-commerce logistics.

Manufacturers are more focusing towards transparent and competent providers for ease in the process. This will overlay the mode for higher customization in e-commerce logistics services. However, the firms providing these services are looking for modes which would help in reducing costs. Among the key services that e-commerce logistics companies provide are warehousing and transportation along with some other types of niche services.

The growth of digital technology has steered the adoption rate of e-commerce logistics in a number of applications. The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as rise in cross-border e-commerce activities, and upsurge in the internet penetration, exclusively in developing countries, will lead to the growth of this market as it will intensify the overall foreign goods consumption across various region.

Key players profiled in the report include DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon, Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc

The overall market described in this report is segmented on the basis of service type, operational area, and geography. Transportation and warehousing are the service types of e-commerce logistics; whereas, international, and domestic are categorized under operational area. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), followed by region wise country-level analysis.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global e-commerce logistics market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, which is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers

