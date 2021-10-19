ECHO Cardiography 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

Echocardiography, often referred to as a cardiac echo or simply an echo, is a sonogram of the heart. Echocardiography uses standard M-mode, two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and Doppler ultrasound to create images of the heart.

The downstream demand of echocardiography is rigidity. Echocardiography can be generally used for hospital, both public and private hospitals etc. In 2015, the market share of private hospitals for blood pressure transducers was accounted for about 56.68%, which was much higher than public hospitals.

The worldwide market for ECHO Cardiography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 830 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the ECHO Cardiography in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.