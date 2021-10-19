Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market to Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 5.0% Forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market by Product (Cloud-Based Software and Server-Based/On-Premise Software), Type (Inpatient EHR and Ambulatory EHR), Application (Clinical Application, Administrative Application, Reporting in Healthcare System, Healthcare Financing, and Clinical Research Application), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Other End Users) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global EHR market was valued at $23,592 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $33,294 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of the paper chart of a patient. It contains all the data related to a patient’s medical history including medications, diagnosis, immunization dates, treatment plans, radiology images, allergies, and test results from laboratories. These also allow access to evidence-based tools used by healthcare providers to make decisions about a patient’s treatment. EHRs have also helped to streamline and automate the workflow in a healthcare setting.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Analysis by type helps understand the various types of EHRs used by healthcare providers.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

– Cloud-Based Software

– Server-Based/ On-Premise Software

By Type

– Inpatient EHR

– Ambulatory EHR



By Application

– Clinical Application

– Administrative Application

– Reporting in Healthcare System

– Healthcare Financing

– Clinical Research Application



By End User

– Hospital

– Clinics

– Specialty Centers

– Other End Users

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AdvancedMD, Inc.

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

– Cerner Corporation

– Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

– CureMD Corporation

– eClinicalWorks

– Epic Systems Corporation

– General Electric Company

– Greenway Health, LLC

– Quality Systems, Inc.

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 2016-2018

3.2.3. Market share analysis, 2016

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in adoption of EHR

3.3.1.2. Increase in use of cloud based EHR software

3.3.1.3. Rapid growth in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Increase in concerns related to patient data safety & security

3.3.2.2. High cost of EHR

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Huge market potential in the developing regions

3.3.4. Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 4: ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Server-Based/ On-Premise Software

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Cloud-Based EHR Software

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Inpatient EHR

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Ambulatory EHR

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…



