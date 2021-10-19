Europe Histopathology Services Market is expected to reach $8,766 million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Europe Histopathology Services Market by Type of Examination (Surgical Specimen, Gastrointestinal Biopsy, Breast Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Biopsy of Gynecological Cancers, Renal Biopsy, Pancreatic Biopsy, Skin Tissue Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Nerve Biopsy, and Testicular Biopsy) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Europe and regional/market. The Europe Histopathology Services Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Europe histopathology services market was valued at $5,583 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $8,766 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Histopathology is a branch of pathology, which deals with the microscopic analysis of biological tissues to detect the presence of diseased cells/tissues. It involves the study of infinitesimal changes/aberrations in tissues that are caused due to some diseases. Histopathology tests are conducted in histopathology laboratories, wherein a pathologist studies changes or abnormalities in tissues caused by a disease.

The growth of the Europe histopathology services market is driven by increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic disorders, rapid surge in geriatric population in Europe, and rise in public awareness for disease screening. However, limitations of histopathology and dearth in number pathologists & medical laboratory scientists in the UK restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in demand for personalized medicine is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The report segments the Europe histopathology services market based on type of examination and country. Depending on type of examination, the market is fragmented into surgical specimen, gastrointestinal biopsy, breast biopsy, lung biopsy, biopsy of gynecological cancers, renal biopsy, pancreatic biopsy, skin tissue biopsy, liver biopsy, nerve biopsy, testicular biopsy, and others. On the basis of country, it is analyzed across Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and rest of Europe.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Analysis by type of examination helps to understand the various types of histopathological tests and tissues used for a histopathological examination.

– Comprehensive analysis of major countries in Europe is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

By Type of Examination

– Surgical Specimen

– Gastrointestinal Biopsy

– Breast Biopsy

– Lung Biopsy

– Biopsy of Gynecological Cancers

– Renal Biopsy

– Pancreatic Biopsy

– Skin Tissue Biopsy

– Liver Biopsy

– Nerve Biopsy

– Testicular Biopsy

– Others

By Country

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd.

– Cellular Pathology Services Limited

– Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Laboratory

– HCA Laboratories UK

– Laboratoire Cerba

– Sonic Healthcare Limited

– Spire Healthcare Group Plc.

– Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH

– TPL Path Labs

– Unilabs Group Services.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top player positioning

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in prevalence of cancer and other chronic disorders

3.3.1.2. Rapid growth in geriatric population

3.3.1.3. Rise in public awareness for disease screening

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Limitations of histopathology

3.3.2.2. Shortage of pathologists in the UK

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Increase in demand for personalized medicine

CHAPTER 4: EUROPE HISTOPATHOLOGY SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF EXAMINATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Surgical specimen

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Gastrointestinal biopsy

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Breast biopsy

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Lung biopsy

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Biopsy for gynecological cancers

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Renal biopsy

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.8. Pancreatic biopsy

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

4.9. Skin tissue biopsy

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast

4.10. Liver biopsy

4.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.10.2. Market size and forecast

4.11. Nerve biopsy

4.11.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.11.2. Market size and forecast

4.12. Testicular biopsy

4.12.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.12.2. Market size and forecast

4.13. Others

4.13.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.13.2. Market size and forecast

