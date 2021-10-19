Food preservatives Market Size, latest Key Trends In Terms Of Volume And Value -2023

Global Food Preservatives Market – Overview

Food preservatives are being used extensively in the food and beverage sector, due to the characteristics they can add to edible items. Market Research Future which focuses on market reports connected to the food & beverage sector among others lately made available a report on this industry. The Food Preservatives Market globally has observed a continual demand during the past few years and is estimated to earn USD 3315.5 million in revenue while expanding with a CAGR of 3.80% by 2023.

As the food sector has evolved over the past few years, the food preservatives have been used increasingly in different applications due to innovations in the sector. The rising popularity of packaged goods and convenience products have fuelled the growth factors in this particular sector. The sector though is significantly impacted by the availability of synthetic food preservatives which are not being preferred due to the negative health repercussions of those products.

Key Players

The leading players in the food preservatives market globally are-

Prinova Group, LLC (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

BASF (Germany)

Celanese Corp. (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Univar Inc. (U.S.)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Royal DSM (the Netherlands)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands)

Galactic S.A. (Belgium)

Brenntag Inc (U.S.)

Chr. Hansen A S (Denmark)

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K)

Global Competitive Analysis

The trend for diversification and cost effective strategies in the sector has facilitated the players to access the rewarding state of affairs obtainable in this market are being applied by candidates who are trying to grow their industry coverage by exhaustive growth which can fuel the expansion of this business sector. The products are also being specialized to great extent to keep up with the dynamic pace of technological discoveries. The organizations are also additionally trying to create and capture economic worth simultaneously and in a proper manner. This has raised the potential for the approaching growth period considerably. This situation has additionally established to be productive for businesses so they can fix goals that can support their enterprise’s viable liquidity to take the effective decisions in terms of strategy designing and execution.

Global Food Preservatives Market – Segments

The global Food Preservatives market has been divided into form, type, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Form: Powder, Liquid

On The Basis Of Type: Synthetic (benzoates, Sorbates, Propionate, Nitrates); Natural; others

On The Basis of Application: Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Oils and Fats, Meat & Poultry, Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Global Food Preservatives Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Food Preservatives Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global Food Preservatives market is highly dominated by North America followed by Asia-Pacific. The U.S. registered for a higher consumption of food preservatives owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using food preservatives to extend the products shelf-life. Additionally, increasing demand for convenience foods and food products with a longer shelf-life is majorly driving the market growth in this region. Also, growing consumer awareness and inclination towards natural products, natural food preservatives are experiencing huge demand in North American food preservatives market. Furthermore, increasing demand for food preservatives in convenience food products in developing countries such as India, China and Japan are likely to boost the growth of the food preservatives market during the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2018 Celanese Corporation which is a global technology and specialty materials firm has recently announced that it is ending its merger contract with Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow corporate entity and that the two parties have taken back their announcement of the proposed joint venture from the European Commission. The parties were not able to reach an agreement with the European Commission on suitable conditions to allow for the proposed joint venture to be finalized.