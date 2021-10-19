Functional Food Ingredients Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027 | Amway GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated

New Intelligence Report on “Functional Food Ingredients Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years

The functional food ingredients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in consumption of fortified food on account of increasing health awareness a mong consumers and demands of nutritious convenience food. Furthermore, growing incidences of chronic diseases propel the demands for functional food, thus, boosting the growth of the functional food ingredients market. However, higher cost of the functional food owing to sourcing the ingredients restrict the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Nonetheless, the market opportunity lies in the growing health-conscious population in developing nations during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting functional food ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the functional food ingredients market in these regions.

Leading Players

Amway GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nestle S.A.

Tate & Lyle PLC

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By source, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic.

Based on type, the market is segmented as vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, hydrocolloids, essential oils, omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, carotenoids, and others.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented as bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, and others.

On the basis of the purpose, is classified as sports nutrition, weight management, immunity, digestive health, clinical nutrition, cardio health, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global functional food ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The functional food ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

