Glass Coatings Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

The global glass coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2026, according to a new research.

The global glass coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2026, according to a new research. In 2017, the nano glass coating segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The different end-users of glass coating include construction, automotive and transportation, aerospace, marine, and others. In 2018, the automotive segment accounted for the highest market share. The use of glass coatings in windows, doors, and windshields in automotive reduces the heat accumulation in vehicles, and offer high UV resistance and high optical activity.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Kyocera Corp, PPG Industries, Henkel A.G., The NSG Group, Saint-Gobain, Corning Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Valspar Corporation, Euroglas GmbH, and The Sherwin-Williams. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach.

Several stringent energy regulations passed by governments worldwide have boosted the adoption of glass coatings. Growing concerns regarding energy efficiency, increasing need to reduce energy consumption, and growing demand from the automotive sector further support the market growth. The increasing sale of vehicles, especially in the developing countries, along with growing adoption of solar installations supports the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of energy efficient buildings and reducing operation costs would boost the market growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include supportive government regulations, increasing awareness, and growing demand from emerging economies. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the market growth.

The awareness regarding green buildings, and reduction in operation costs encourage the commercial sector to invest in glass coatings. Commercial structures such as manufacturing plants, offices, and institutes are adopting glass coating to reduce emissions, increase efficiency, and optimize energy use. Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the glass coatings market in 2018. The increasing use in vehicles, and rising awareness regarding energy efficient buildings drive the market growth in the region. The increasing sale of vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and India, and the growing demand from the construction sector drives the growth of the glass coatings industry in the region. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in the markets of the Asia-Pacific.

The report has segmented the global glass coatings market on the basis of type, technology, end user and region:

Glass Coatings Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Pyrolytic Coating

Sol-Gel Coating

Magnetic Sputtering Coating

Others

Glass Coatings Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Nano Glass Coating

Liquid Glass Coating

Glass Coatings End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace

Marine

Others

Glass Coatings Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

