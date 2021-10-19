Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 1,3-Butadiene (BD) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ExxonMobil Chemical
SABIC
ENI
Chevron Phillips Chemical
INEOS
YEOCHUN NCC
SINOPEC
China Wanda Group
DOW
LG Chem
Shell
Total
Air Liquide
Lanxess
LyondellBasell
Evonik
TPC Group
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Braskem
BASF
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DMF Method
ACN Method
NMP Method
Market segment by Application, split into
Butadiene Rubber
ABS
SBR
NBR
Hexamethylenediamine
Other
https://www.nbc29.com/story/40364471/global-13-butadiene-bd-market-2019-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 1,3-Butadiene (BD) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 DMF Method
1.4.3 ACN Method
1.4.4 NMP Method
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Butadiene Rubber
1.5.3 ABS
1.5.4 SBR
1.5.5 NBR
1.5.6 Hexamethylenediamine
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size
2.2 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ExxonMobil Chemical
12.1.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Introduction
12.1.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Revenue in 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development
12.2 SABIC
12.2.1 SABIC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Introduction
12.2.4 SABIC Revenue in 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SABIC Recent Development
12.3 ENI
12.3.1 ENI Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Introduction
12.3.4 ENI Revenue in 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ENI Recent Development
12.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical
12.4.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Introduction
12.4.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Revenue in 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development
12.5 INEOS
12.5.1 INEOS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Introduction
12.5.4 INEOS Revenue in 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 INEOS Recent Development
Continued…….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com