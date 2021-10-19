Global MICE Market Research, Key Trends, Future Analysis, Opportunity & Forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” MICE Industry by Event Type (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The MICE Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The MICE industry consists of organizers and suppliers that manage and deliver meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and other related events held to achieve a range of professional, business, cultural, or academic objectives. The activities of the MICE industry play a key role in the future growth for businesses, cities, destinations, and other covered spectrums. Organizers of MICE events also provide other creative services that include show displays, directional signage, banners, kiosks/exhibit space, event photography, and AV/technical production; and event marketing and sponsorship management, group air fulfillment, on-site event logistics and staffing, supplier management, virtual meetings, and risk management services.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3542

The growth of the MICE industry is driven by the surging presence of corporate industries, due to the massive increase in business activities such as client meetings, brand promotions, employee training activities & others. Moreover, rise in government initiatives to promote SMEs and liberalization of market entry to increase FDIs are anticipated boost the growth further. Other significant factors that promote the growth of the market are change in lifestyle of business travelers to seek leisure trips, rapid urbanization, and industrial growth. Moreover, infrastructural development and continuous technological advancements fuel the growth. However, high cost associated with MICE events and uncertain global geopolitical conditions hamper market growth. Factors such as investments in infrastructural development and technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global MICE industry is segmented based on event type into meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions. The market is analyzed based on four regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA to understand its regional trends. The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the global MICE industry are also profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

– Questex, LLC

– CWT Meetings & Events

– IBTM Events

– BCD Meetings and Events

– Capital Travel and Events

– CiEvents

– Conference Care Ltd.

– The Freeman Company

– ATPI Ltd.

– Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the MICE Industry with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

SEGMENTS

By Event Type

– Meetings

– Incentives

– Conventions

– Exhibitions

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– Spain

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– South Korea

– Japan

– Australia

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*

– Grass Roots Meetings & Events

– THE MICE Agency

– FCM Travel Solutions

– MICE Service GmbH

– Kuoni Global Travel Services AG

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/mice-industry-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary Research

1.3.2. Primary Research

1.3.3. Analyst Tools and Models



CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE



CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2014-2017*

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2014-2017* (%)

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2014-2017*

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYERS POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rapid Growth in Travel & Tourism Industry

3.5.1.2. Increase In Globalization Of Businesses

3.5.1.3. Rapid Increase in SMEs

3.5.1.4. Rise in Disposable Income

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Growth in Geopolitical and Social Uncertainties

3.5.2.2. High Operational Cost Associated with MICE Events

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological Advancements

3.5.3.2. Infrastructural Investment

3.5.4. Key Trends

3.5.4.1. The Rise of Social Media

3.5.4.2. Tailor-Made Experiences

3.5.4.3. Pre/Post Connections

3.5.4.4. Shift Towards Virtual and Augmented Elements

3.5.4.5. Non-Traditional Event Spaces

CHAPTER 4 MICE INDUSTRY, BY EVENT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. MEETINGS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, By Country

4.3. INCENTIVES

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, By Country

4.4. CONVENTIONS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, By Region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, By Country

4.5. EXHIBITIONS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, By Region

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, By Country

CHAPTER 5 MICE INDUSTRY, BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. NORTH AMERICA

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2.2. Canada

5.2.2.3. Mexico

5.3. EUROPE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3542



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com