Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2024

This report focus on Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market. Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) are a distinct class of small reactor systems, typically of under 30MW electricity and 100MW thermal output, which are expected to occupy distinct and different market niches, in comparison to larger Small Modular Reactors (SMR’s).

Scope of the Report:

Although some MNR designs have evolved from LWR technology, MNRs are typically not water cooled or water moderated. They use a compact reactor and heat exchange arrangement, frequently integrated in a single reactor vessel. They are designed to be factory manufactured in large functional units largely eliminating the need for costly and complex nuclear critical assembly work on site.

The global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Westinghouse Electric Company

Toshiba

OKBM Afrikantov

OKB Gidropress

X-energy

CNEA and INVAP

Seaborg Technologies

IPPE and Teploelektroproekt Design

Kurchatov Institute

Areva TA (DCNS group)

Gen4 Energy

JAERI

NuScale Power LLC

KAERI

Intellectual Ventures

U-Battery consortium

RDIPE

Teploelectroproekt

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Temperature Reactors

Molten Salt Reactors

Liquid Metal Reactor (LMR)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

