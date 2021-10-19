Global Oil Seed Crop Protection Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2023

Introduction

Oil is used in our daily activities such as cooking. The major sources of oil are derived from cottonseed, coconut, palm, soybean and sunflower oil. We need to protect these crops so as to tackle the rising concern of increase in population. This can be effectively done by increasing the productivity of these crops and shielding them from bacteria, Fungi and pests. Both synthetic and Natural pesticides provide a solution for this problem.

End-user/Technology

Oil Seed crop Protection can be done by the use of Pesticides or Biopesticides. The end-users would be farmers and agriculture based industries.

Market Dynamics

There are number of factors that contribute to the Oil Seed crop protection market. The increase in population results in an increase in consumption of food materials but the arable land is decreasing due to soil erosion and land pollution. This problem can be addressed by increasing the productivity of the crop, and pesticides offers this solution. Pesticides are both synthetic and natural type. The increase in health awareness drives the Biopesticides market where as the high availability contributes to the synthetic pesticides. Oil Seeds crop occupies a major portion of human utilization so the demand for pesticides market which is a crop protection market also increases.

Governments are providing incentives and encouraging farmers to use Biopesticides to maintain the balance in the soil and to improve the crop productivity.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on the type of application type such as

1. Herbicides

2. Insecticides

3. Fungicides

4. Other Synthetic Pesticides

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific Region particularly countries like India and China will be the major producers of crop protection chemicals. Major factors contributing to such drive are decrease in arable land, increase in consumption of food products. The increase in population also contributes to the growth of this market. Regions like North America and Europe will show an increase in demand of this market due to the implementation of government policies and campaigns

Tapping the rural potential is the key for this kind of market. The problem of reachability obstructs the growth of this market; however with the infrastructure of the countries getting better every day, there is a huge chance for the pesticide manufacturing industries.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include American Vanguard, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, BioWorks, Cheminova, Chemtura Corp, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, FMC Corp, Isagro SpA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Marrone Bio Innovations, Monsanto, Natural Industries, Novozymes A/S, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta AG and Valent Biosciences.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

