Global Organic Seeds Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2023

Organic seeds are grown by the farmer without using any chemicals, pesticides. So, they are free of any chemical residue and hence beneficial for consumption for living beings. As opposed to heirloom seeds, which are grown artificially, these are grown 100% naturally. Farmers growing organic seeds use natural means like usage of toads to control insects, instead of using chemical insecticides. Either hoeing or a substance approved for organic growing is used in the fields. For a seed to be organic, the plant from which it came must be grown organically, without use of any chemicals, either before or after harvest.

Plants create seeds when they are mature enough. The male stamen and the female pistils produce seeds for self-replication. Stamens are slender stalks which contain pollen. Pistils are found in the base of plant flowers. These contain ovules, which become seeds when fertilized.

Plants grown from organic seeds must be in the field for twice the time of a conventional plant and requires longer monitoring.This along with increasing cost of organic seeds and supply-demand difficulties are major restraints. The demand for organic vegetables and fruits, and therefore seeds is increasing at a great pace. Consumers are concerned about the severe impacts of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers on their own health as well as the effect on the environment. The distance between plants, temperature, humidity and insects used for pollination are some factors to be considered for growing organic seeds.Organic food also have higher antioxidants and nutritional values.The organic seeds market will be 1000 million USD by 2022.

Based oncrop type:

Field-Crop Seeds

Vegetable seed

Fruit and nut seeds

Other vegetation seeds

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based onapplication

Agriculture

Horticulture

Other Practices

Based on Distribution Channels

Wholesaler

Retailer

Cooperatives

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The middle-east and Africa organic seeds market is determined by increasing demand for bio-fuels and animal feeds. There is also the threat from companies which favour chemically grown foodstuff over organic food.The market was worth 24 million in 2016 and is predicted to become 66 million by 2021.The North American organic seeds market is growing at a CAGR of 11.1% Organic seeds are less harmful and fruits/vegetables from these seeds are tastier. In Asia-Pacific, China is a lucrative market for organic seeds. Better nutritional value, funding from government is enhancing the organic seeds market

Key Players

AM Biotechnologies

Aptagen

Aptamer Sciences

BasePair Biotechnologies

Aptus Biotech

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

